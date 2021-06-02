Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.27. 2,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 175,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.18 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

