Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Ninety One UK Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $812,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,218.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,437.13 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,265.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

