Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,218.65 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,437.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,265.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

