Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Ambarella stock opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.