Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.69

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 73003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

ABEV has been the topic of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 897,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 374,327 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 294,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

