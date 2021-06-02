Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Now Covered by Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMTB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 119,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,980. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.17 million, a P/E ratio of 94.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.