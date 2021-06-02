American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Update

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the April 29th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 110,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

