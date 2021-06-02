American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 9,243.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $123.19 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.39.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

