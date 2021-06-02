American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $276.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.66. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

