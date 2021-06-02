American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Kennametal stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 317.75, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. Kennametal’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

