American International Group Inc. Has $7.74 Million Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of GATX worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of GATX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Cowen increased their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

In other news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,083,386.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $201,218.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,579 shares of company stock worth $3,540,824 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

