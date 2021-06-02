American International Group Inc. Sells 3,158 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional increased its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $89.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

