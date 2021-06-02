American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.02

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.02 and last traded at $53.52, with a volume of 13507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Get American International Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.59. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.