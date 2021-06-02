American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American National Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in American National Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American National Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Group alerts:

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $150.21 on Wednesday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $157.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.