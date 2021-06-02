American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Update

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the April 29th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American National Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American National Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in American National Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $150.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.47. American National Group has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $157.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

