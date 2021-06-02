Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.26 and the lowest is $5.09. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings of $2.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $21.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.25 to $21.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $22.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $23.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $262.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.08 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $269.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

