AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,447 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $35,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.84. 22,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,936. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $170.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

