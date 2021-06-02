AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,861 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage comprises 0.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.18% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $20,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.46. 20,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.