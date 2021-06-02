AMG National Trust Bank Has $21.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.44. 231,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,287,481. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.