AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,467,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $77.82. 21,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,064. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $78.69.

