Ampleforth Governance Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.99 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.95 or 0.00058612 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $151.18 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00070003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00285428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00186709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.72 or 0.01251638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,482.01 or 1.00088707 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 6,887,480 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

