Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Shares of AMRS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 91,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 14.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 779,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 532,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

