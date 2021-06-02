Analysts Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. CyberArk Software posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.56 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $4,063,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

