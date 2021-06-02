Analysts Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.20. Fiverr International posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $40,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $206.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.63. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

