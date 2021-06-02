Analysts Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $0.98. Ingevity reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at $7,429,000. Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 12.4% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 229,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,231. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

