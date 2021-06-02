Analysts Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

MGIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of MGIC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 26,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,963. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $784.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

