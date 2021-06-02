Analysts Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

Several research firms have commented on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In other news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,297 shares of company stock valued at $307,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLTX opened at $9.80 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $414.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.01.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.