Analysts Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

Several research firms have commented on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In other news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,297 shares of company stock valued at $307,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLTX opened at $9.80 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $414.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.01.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

