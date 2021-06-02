Analysts Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce $305.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.17 million and the lowest is $296.30 million. PetIQ reported sales of $266.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $959.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $985.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of PETQ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 421,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,795. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722,566 shares of company stock worth $61,441,572 over the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PetIQ by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

