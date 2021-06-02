Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $683.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.09. 637,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,705. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $64.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

