Analysts Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.81. The Middleby posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 249.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MIDD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $115,212,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,838 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter worth $77,072,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $165.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.27.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

