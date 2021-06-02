Analysts Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Brokerages predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. The Shyft Group reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,586. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHYF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,758. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

