Analysts Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to post $97.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.95 million. Denny’s posted sales of $40.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $390.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.30 million to $408.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $435.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $457.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at about $3,207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Denny’s by 42.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after buying an additional 299,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,060. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 213.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.80.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.