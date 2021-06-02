Analysts Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.44. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ET traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 13,567,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,256,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

