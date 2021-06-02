Analysts Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Fastly posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million.

FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.18. 90,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,267. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.96. Fastly has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,257 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 22.0% in the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 134.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 129.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

