Analysts Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Earnings of $6.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post earnings of $6.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.39 and the highest is $7.05. Humana reported earnings of $12.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $21.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $24.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $25.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.05.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.69. 13,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Humana has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $436.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

