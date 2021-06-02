Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.66. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MBIN. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. Insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,886,000 after acquiring an additional 98,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

