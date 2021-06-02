Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.66. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MBIN. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. Insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,886,000 after acquiring an additional 98,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.