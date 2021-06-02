Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.04. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 255,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 48,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 191,582 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

