Analysts Offer Predictions for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

NYSE BBY opened at $114.90 on Monday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $31,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

