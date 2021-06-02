Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT at $47.71

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.71.

ANCUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

ANCUF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,208. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $37.94.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

