Analysts Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) PT at $40.75

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,166 shares of company stock worth $624,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $39,504,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $41,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 610,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BankUnited by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 487,723 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $14,161,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKU traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

