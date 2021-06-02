Analysts Set Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Target Price at $15.71

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. 10,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. Epizyme’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

