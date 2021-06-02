Analysts Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target at $49.14

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,204,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,794 shares of company stock worth $2,398,163 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Health Catalyst by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after buying an additional 74,195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after buying an additional 118,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

