Analysts Set JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) PT at €20.23

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.23 ($23.80).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEC shares. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

EPA:DEC traded up €0.62 ($0.73) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €24.64 ($28.99). The stock had a trading volume of 117,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.21. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.