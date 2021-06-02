Analysts Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target at $43.58

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 527.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $37.93. 7,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50. Methanex has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is -6.79%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

