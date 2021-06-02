Analysts Set Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT at €4.28

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €4.28 ($5.04).

NOKIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.