Analysts Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Price Target at $95.50

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $119.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.03. Xylem has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.