Analyzing Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) & Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) and Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Fathom alerts:

This table compares Fathom and Novation Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom $176.78 million 2.73 -$1.34 million ($0.12) -273.92 Novation Companies $51.35 million 0.10 -$9.17 million N/A N/A

Fathom has higher revenue and earnings than Novation Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom and Novation Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom -2.38% -21.49% -16.68% Novation Companies -18.58% N/A -42.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fathom and Novation Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00 Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fathom currently has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.76%. Given Fathom’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fathom is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Summary

Fathom beats Novation Companies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

About Novation Companies

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

