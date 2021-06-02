Analyzing Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Federal Signal alerts:

This table compares Federal Signal and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 8.46% 14.81% 8.32% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Federal Signal and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 0 2 1 3.33 Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00

Federal Signal presently has a consensus target price of $40.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.87%. Stellantis has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.68%. Given Stellantis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Risk and Volatility

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Signal and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.13 billion 2.31 $96.20 million $1.67 25.60 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.41 $33.13 million $1.36 14.68

Federal Signal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stellantis. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Federal Signal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Stellantis on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.