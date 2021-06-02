Analyzing ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get ProAssurance alerts:

This table compares ProAssurance and MS&AD Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance -16.26% -1.79% -0.52% MS&AD Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ProAssurance and MS&AD Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $874.94 million 1.49 -$175.73 million ($0.52) -46.37 MS&AD Insurance Group $46.15 billion 0.39 $1.36 billion $2.09 7.34

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than ProAssurance. ProAssurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MS&AD Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ProAssurance and MS&AD Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 1 2 1 0 2.00 MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

ProAssurance currently has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.84%. Given ProAssurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than MS&AD Insurance Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ProAssurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. MS&AD Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ProAssurance pays out -38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MS&AD Insurance Group pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ProAssurance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

MS&AD Insurance Group beats ProAssurance on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for employers, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance; and Syndicate 6131 that underwrites contingency and specialty property insurance. ProAssurance Corporation markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantee, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance services; and risk management and nursing care services. In addition, the company offers administration outsourcing, credit guarantee, and personal loan services; weather derivatives services; and roadside and home assistance services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.