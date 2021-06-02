Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINS. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period.

NYSE:FINS opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

